Iran signals compromise to ease nuclear tensions

Iran has signalled it may halt uranium enrichment altogether, suggesting a possible shift in Tehran's stance regarding the nuclear dispute with the West.

DPA WORLD Published November 19,2025

Iran has signalled that it is considering halting the enrichment of uranium altogether, indicating a potential shift in Tehran's stance to compromise in the nuclear dispute with the West.



"Uranium enrichment is currently not being carried out, and in line with national interests, the possibility of stopping the enrichment process altogether is under consideration," government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said, according to the daily Etemad on Wednesday.



The organizations evaluating the issue - the country's Atomic Energy Organization, Foreign Ministry and National Security Council - will decide what would be best for the country, the spokeswoman added.



A senior advisor to Iran's de facto head of state, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran was even ready to resume nuclear talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump. Kamal Kharrazi was quoted by local media saying Iran would also be ready to negotiate a decrease in the degree of enrichment.



Iran is in the midst of a historic economic crisis, mainly caused by international sanctions linked to the nuclear dispute. The value of the national currency, the rial, is decreasing almost by the day, with inflation rising at an unprecedented pace.



Some observers and political figures in Iran believe that Tehran's persistence in pursuing its nuclear projects is not in line with national interests as it could lead to an economic collapse.



To avoid that - and also possible social unrest - a political compromise in the nuclear dispute would remain the only option.



Iran halted nuclear negotiations and its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in response to Israeli and US attacks on its nuclear facilities in June.



Tehran reported "considerable damages" following the attacks. However, as the IAEA has no access to the sites, reliable information about the extent of the damage is unclear.











