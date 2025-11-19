Germany says Ukraine to get long-range missiles

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz smiles as he addresses the media after signing the German-Swedish Innovation Partnership at the Chancellery in Berlin on November 19, 2025. (AFP Photo)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed Wednesday that long-range missile systems will be made available to Ukraine , though he declined to provide details about quantities or timeline.

"For months, we have been working intensively with the Ukrainian government to implement projects for long-range fire, as we technically call it. The Ukrainian army will be equipped with such weapon systems," Merz said at a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Berlin.

When asked about Germany's previous reluctance to deliver Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, Merz declined to provide details, describing this approach as a tactic to increase pressure on Russia .

"We have agreed that we will no longer discuss details publicly, because we believe that a certain degree of ambiguity is necessary, especially for the Russian side, regarding the extent of our military support in this area," Merz said.

"I can only say that we are doing everything we can to equip the Ukrainian army with weapon systems that have the appropriate range. And this will continue in the coming weeks and months, if necessary, up to and including the production of such weapon systems in Ukraine itself," he added.