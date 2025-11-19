Floods and landslides kill at least 15 in Vietnam

Torrential rains and landslides have killed at least 15 people and injured 19 over the past three days in Vietnam, authorities said on Wednesday.



Six people died in central Vietnam on Monday when a coach was caught in a landslide and buried under earth and boulders, the country's Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention said. A truck driver was swept away on Tuesday while trying to cross a flooded dam.



Nearly 20,000 houses have been flooded, forcing thousands to evacuate. Floodwaters rose rapidly overnight into Wednesday, submerging parts of Quy Nhon city under more than two metres of water and forcing residents to climb onto rooftops and bell towers.



Many roads were blocked by fallen rocks and landslides, disrupting traffic.



The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said heavy rain would continue on Wednesday in the central region, with some areas expected to receive up to 400 millimetres. Authorities have warned of further flooding and landslides.



