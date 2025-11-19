Five tourists killed in snowstorm in Chilean national park

Five foreign tourists have died during a hike in Chile's Torres del Paine National Park in the south of the country, local authorities said on Tuesday.



The victims included two Germans, two Mexicans and one British citizen, José Antonio Ruiz, a provincial government official in Magallanes, said in a press conference.



The site of the accident was difficult to access due to heavy snowfall, Ruiz said. The government reported wind gusts of up to 190 kilometres per hour in the area.



Chilean President Gabriel Boric expressed condolences and promised support for the victims' families.



"To the families, friends and loved ones of the five people of Mexican, German and British nationality who sadly died in the tragedy in Torres del Paine, I offer my deepest condolences," he wrote on social media platform X.



"Be assured that you can count on the full support of Chilean authorities and institutions in these difficult times," Boric added.



Torres del Paine, one of Chile's most famous national parks, was designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1978. The park is known for its three needle-like granite peaks rising about 2,700 metres, and officially attracts around 600,000 visitors annually.



