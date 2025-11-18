Russian intelligence likely behind railway sabotage: Poland

Everything points to Russian intelligence services commissioning sabotage on Polish railways that damaged a track on a route to Ukraine over the weekend, a spokesperson for Poland's special services minister said on Tuesday.

The comments were the first in which an official from Poland's security services has made public suspicions that Russia was behind the explosion, which Prime Minister Donald Tusk called an "unprecedented act of sabotage".

Asked about the investigation into the incident, spokesperson Jacek Dobrzynski told journalists that authorities were "securing evidence, gathering information, and verifying the information they've gathered so far."

"You are aware that those who commissioned (the sabotage) -- and everything indicates that these are Russian intelligence services -- would very much like to know in which direction the proceedings conducted by the police and internal security agencies are heading," he said.

The government held an extraordinary meeting of its National Security Committee on Tuesday morning with the participation of military commanders, heads of services and a representative of the president to discuss the suspected attack.

The special services minister's remit includes intelligence, counterintelligence and anti-corruption.







