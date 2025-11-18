Saudi Arabia to invest $1T in US: Crown prince

US President Donald Trump (2-R) meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 November 2025. (EPA Photo)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday that his country will increase its investments in the US from $600 billion to almost $1 trillion.

"I believe, Mr. President, today and tomorrow we can announce that we are going to increase that $600 billion to almost $1 trillion for real investment," Bin Salman, also known as MBS, told reporters at the White House alongside US President Donald Trump.

He said the two countries will sign deals on many areas, including in technology, AI, and magnets, deals "that will create a lot of investment opportunities."

Trump interjected, saying: "Now you're saying to me now that the 600 billion will be 1 trillion."

"Definitely, because what we are signing to facilitate that," the prince replied.

Trump thanked the prince for agreeing to the investments.

"I want to thank you because you've agreed to invest $600 billion into the United States, and because he's my friend, he might make it a trillion, but I'm going to have to work on him," he said.

"We can count on 600 billion, but that number could go up a little bit higher," Trump added, characteristically eager to tout the fruits of his foreign contacts for American audiences.