Putin receives India’s external affairs minister in Moscow for Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday received Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Moscow for the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) Council of Heads of Government.

The Kremlin shared a video of Putin and Jaishankar shaking hands ahead of their meeting, with a statement that said talks included the participation of several key Russian officials, including presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

It gave no details on what was discussed.

Jaishankar arrived Monday in Moscow for a three-day visit to attend the SCO meeting, which took place Tuesday.

Jaishankar held talks Monday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, during which they discussed issues on the bilateral and international agenda, focusing on preparations ahead of an annual summit between the two countries, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Indian external affairs minister also attended a meeting Tuesday between Putin and the heads of delegations that attended the SCO meeting.

The talks come as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that Moscow is preparing for a visit by Putin to India at the end of 2025, which he said Moscow hopes will be "very meaningful."

During his meeting with Jaishankar on Monday, Lavrov said the annual summit between India and Russia will take place in three weeks in New Delhi.