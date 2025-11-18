'Not going to happen’: Mexican president responds to Trump on US strikes

President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected any military intervention by the US in Mexico on Tuesday in the latest provocation by US President Donald Trump on insecurity.

"Not going to happen," Sheinbaum said bluntly at a news conference, dismissing Trump.

"But I have said on every occasion that we can collaborate, that they can help us with information they may have, but we operate in our territory, we do not accept an intervention from any foreign government," said Sheinbaum.

It came after Trump said Monday that "it's OK with me," when asked if he would consider launching strikes in Mexico to hamper drug trafficking.

Since the onset of Trump's second term in January, the US president has made constant remarks about a possible military intervention in Mexican territory.

One of the first decrees issued by Trump was to label drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, a move that has been followed by taunts saying the Mexican government has been overpowered by the cartels.

Trump has claimed that Sheinbaum is "afraid" of the cartels, while hinting at military and covert operations in Mexico.

On Tuesday, Sheinbaum added that communication with Washington is good, saying that the Trump administration has only offered military assistance and will not act unless Mexico allows US troops to operate on Mexican territory.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also pledged not to carry out "one-sided" actions in Mexico and that US assistance would go only as far as Mexico agrees.

But Sheinbaum has asserted that would never happen.

"I already said it: the last time the United States came to Mexico with an intervention, they took half of the territory," added Sheinbaum.