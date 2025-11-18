Russia, Myanmar complete joint naval exercises

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday the end of the practical phase of the joint naval exercises with Myanmar.

The ministry said in a statement that the naval drills, Marumex-2025, were held in the Andaman Sea and were carried out "successfully."

Throughout the exercise, crews engaged in coordinated maneuvers designed to counteract diverse threats, including piracy incidents," it said.

Over the course of two days, combined task forces executed operations aimed at refining tactical coordination, surveillance techniques, and offensive capabilities against hypothetical adversaries, it added.

These exercises included live-fire artillery practice, submarine hunting simulations, and anti-pirate boarding procedures led by special forces teams representing both navies, it said.

Representatives from the Russian side included the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, the Gremyashchy corvette, and the Boris Butoma tanker. Meanwhile, Myanmar contributed the Muttama landing helicopter dock, the Kyansittha frigate, the Tabinshwehti corvette, and the Minye Theinkhathu submarine.

"The primary objectives of the Marumex-2025 drill focused on fostering mutual understanding and improving interoperability among participating navies. Emphasis was placed on safeguarding commercial shipping lanes and supporting maritime security measures in the region," the ministry stressed.

Following the conclusion of the exercises, the Russian contingent returned to sea after completing a formal courtesy call at Myanmar's Tilawa Port.





