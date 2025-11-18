POPULATION DECLINE JAPANS ‘BIGGEST PROBLEM’: PREMIER

Japan's population decline is the country's "biggest problem," the nation's premier declared Tuesday, vowing to take steps on the issue, local media reported.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the government's newly established "population strategy headquarters," Sanae Takaichi said: "To create a society where everyone can continue living in the region of their choice, we will comprehensively promote measures against population decline."

The headquarters, led by Takaichi, also includes officials such as Hitoshi Kikawada, the minister in charge of children's policies, and Kimi Onoda, the minister overseeing policies on foreign residents.

The new organization will serve as the primary platform for developing and implementing policies to boost the birthrate and expand support for child-rearing.

Last month, the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, agreed to form a task force within the government to address population decline.

According to official data, as of August Japan's national population has fallen some 908,000 this year, bringing the total to 120.65 million, marking the 16th consecutive year of decline.

Last year, Japan's Diet (parliament) passed legislation aimed at reversing the falling birthrate with measures including bigger child allowances and parental leave benefits.