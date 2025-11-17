YouTube star Jake Paul to face former heavyweight champion Joshua

YouTube star Jake Paul will face former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami next month, Matchroom Boxing announced on Monday.

The fight between the YouTuber-turned-boxer and Joshua, the 36-year-old former two-time unified world champion, will take place at the Kaseya Center in Florida on December 19.

The fight, which will be streamed live on Netflix, will consist of eight three-minute rounds, with the boxers using 10-ounce gloves.

America's Paul, 28, who has a 12-1 record, beat heavyweight great Mike Tyson in Texas in November 2024.

He claimed a unanimous-decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June and had been set to take on Gervonta Davis this month before the fight was cancelled after a civil lawsuit was filed against the WBA lightweight champion.

"This isn't an AI simulation, this is judgment day," said Paul.

"A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title.

"To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami... the torch gets passed and Britain's Goliath gets put to sleep."

Joshua, who has not fought since being stopped by British compatriot Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September last year in their IBF title bout, said it was a "big opportunity".

"Whether you like it or not, I'm here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected," he said.

"Mark my words, you'll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I'm about to break the internet over Jake Paul's face."









