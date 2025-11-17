US Republican lawmaker Massie calls Epstein probe last-ditch effort to delay file release

A US lawmaker on Sunday said the Justice Department's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's ties to leading Democrats is a "last-ditch effort" to stop the release of Epstein's files, calling the move a possible "big smokescreen."

Representative Thomas Massie said: "If they have ongoing investigations in certain areas, those documents can't be released," in an interview with ABC's This Week program.

"The president's been saying this is a hoax. He's been saying that for months. Well, he's just now decided to investigate a hoax, if it's a hoax," Massie said.

He said he does not believe the files will implicate US President Donald Trump, claiming Trump is "trying to protect a bunch of rich and powerful friends, billionaires, donors to his campaign, friends in his social circles."

"That's my operating theory on why he's trying so hard to keep these files closed," he added.

Massie warned fellow Republicans that Trump's backing may not shield them in the future, adding: "If you do not vote to release these files, you will have voted to protect pedophiles… The record of this vote will outlast Trump's presidency."

US Representative Ro Khanna told NBC News' Meet the Press on Sunday that the effort to release the files is "not about Donald Trump."

"I don't even know how involved Trump was. There are a lot of other people who are involved who have to be held accountable," he said, adding that lawmakers are seeking "justice for the survivors."

US House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News Sunday that releasing the documents could help counter claims that Trump was connected to the late sex offender's abuse and trafficking of underage girls.

"They're doing this to go after President Trump on this theory that he has something to do with it. He does not," he said.

Calling the documents Democrats' "entire game plan," Johnson said: "We're going to take that weapon out of their hands. Let's get this done and move on — there's nothing to hide."