South Korean Navy to take part in anti-submarine drills with US

South Korea's Navy said Monday that it will take part in a monthlong joint anti-submarine exercise with the US in Guam, with its indigenous submarine Ahn Mu joining for the first time.

The Silent Shark exercise, starting Tuesday, will include the 3,000-ton Ahn Mu and two P-3 maritime patrol aircraft from South Korea and submarines and P-8A maritime patrol aircraft from the US, according to the South's Navy, as cited by Yonhap News Agency.

It will mark the first time that the Ahn Mu will participate in a joint exercise overseas.

The exercises are aimed at strengthening the joint maritime defense posture of the two countries.

Separately, South Korea and the US will kick off a joint cybersecurity exercise Monday to strengthen their combined readiness posture against potential cybersecurity threats at a training facility in the state of Maryland.

In the second Cyber Alliance drills, slated to run through Friday, participants will practice rapidly sharing intelligence on potential cybersecurity threats under a simulated cyberattack scenario.





