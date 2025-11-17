Landslide kills 6, injures 19 in central Vietnam

A landslide caused by heavy rain buried a passenger bus under rocks and soil Sunday night, killing six people and injuring 19 in central Vietnam's Khanh Hoa province, according to local online newspaper VNexpress.

The bus, carrying 32 people, including two drivers and one assistant, was struck by a landslide while passing through a landslide-prone section of the Khanh Le Pass, burying and severely damaging its front.

Many passengers were trapped inside.

Authorities were able to reach the bus after midnight due to heavy rain.

Four of the deceased have been recovered, while two remain trapped under the soil as rescue efforts continue.

Nineteen injured passengers were transported to a local hospital.





