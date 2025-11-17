 Contact Us
News World Kremlin says it hopes for Putin-Trump summit once preparation is completed

Kremlin says it hopes for Putin-Trump summit once preparation is completed

Another summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could happen as soon as the necessary preparations are complete, the Kremlin said on Monday, expressing its hope for such a meeting.

Reuters WORLD
Published November 17,2025
Subscribe
KREMLIN SAYS IT HOPES FOR PUTIN-TRUMP SUMMIT ONCE PREPARATION IS COMPLETED

The Kremlin said on Monday that it hoped another summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could take place as soon as the necessary preparation had been completed.

Putin and Trump last met in August at a summit in Alaska, where they failed to reach a resolution on the war in Ukraine.

Last month they announced plans for a summit in Budapest but Trump cancelled it soon afterwards.

Briefing reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Monday that Moscow took a very negative view of a bill that Trump said U.S. Republicans were working on that would impose sanctions on any country doing business with Russia.