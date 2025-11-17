Kremlin says it hopes for Putin-Trump summit once preparation is completed

The Kremlin said on Monday that it hoped another summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could take place as soon as the necessary preparation had been completed.

Putin and Trump last met in August at a summit in Alaska, where they failed to reach a resolution on the war in Ukraine.

Last month they announced plans for a summit in Budapest but Trump cancelled it soon afterwards.

Briefing reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Monday that Moscow took a very negative view of a bill that Trump said U.S. Republicans were working on that would impose sanctions on any country doing business with Russia.







