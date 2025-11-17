Israel forges anti-Türkiye alliance with Greece: 'We must isolate Ankara'

As Tel Aviv's concerns over Ankara's growing influence in the Middle East mount, Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli has made arrogant remarks targeting Türkiye.

In an interview with Israeli state television KAN on Sunday, the Zionist minister Chikli alleged that Türkiye is the "most serious threat" to Israel.

Chikli, who is concerned about Ankara's increasing influence in Syria, claimed Türkiye is pursuing a "very aggressive and offensive foreign policy."

The Zionist minister admitted that Israel is cooperating with Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) against Türkiye's rising power.

Chikli argued with arrogant statements that Türkiye must be isolated in the international arena to break Ankara's influence. "We must do everything in our power in foreign relations to isolate Türkiye. We must strengthen our ties with Southern Cyprus and Greece, such as the recent joint naval exercise we conducted," the Zionist minister stated.

Chikli alleged that the purpose of Israel's deepening partnerships with Athens and Nicosia is to counterbalance the growing threat posed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Targeting President Erdoğan with vile remarks, the Zionist minister stated, "Erdoğan's doctrine is extremely dangerous. It is extremely dangerous for Israel, and we see Erdoğan's Türkiye as the new Iran, nothing less. It is also very dangerous for Southern Cyprus and for Greece."

Chikli, who is dissatisfied with Türkiye-US relations, added, "We must convince Washington that Ankara is not a good ally for the US and has no place in NATO."

Meanwhile, Chikli also commented on reports that Israel opposes the sale of F-35s to Saudi Arabia. "We are not happy that F-35s are in other countries in the region besides Israel," the Zionist minister said.

Regarding the recognition of a Palestinian state, the Zionist minister stated, "Israel cannot accept or declare a commitment to the establishment of another Palestinian state on top of what already exists."

As discussions over the F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia continue, another statement on the topic came from Israel's Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter. In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, Leiter reported that Israel opposes the US selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye due to security concerns, but that they do not have significant objections to a similar sale to Saudi Arabia.

Leiter argued that it would not be "constructive at this time" for Türkiye to acquire advanced aircraft, claiming President Erdoğan has adopted a "hostile and belligerent" stance. Leiter concluded by stating that Israel opposes the presence of Turkish soldiers in Gaza or Syria.







