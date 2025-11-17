News World Hamas rejects 'international guardianship' over Gaza in UN resolution

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has criticized a US-backed Security Council resolution on the future of Gaza as an "attempt to impose international guardianship" over the territory.



Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups said they saw "dangers" in the draft resolution, which provides for the deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF).



"The proposed formulation paves the way for external dominance over Palestinian national decision-making, by transferring the administration of Gaza and reconstruction tasks to a supranational international entity with broad powers — effectively stripping Palestinians of their right to manage their own affairs," the statement said.



According to Hamas, humanitarian efforts must be "administered through the competent Palestinian institutions, under the supervision of the United Nations" and "based on respect for Palestinian sovereignty and the needs of the population."



Aid must not be used to marginalize Palestinian institutions, the group said. It also reaffirmed its "rejection of any clause related to disarming Gaza."



The UN Security Council is discussing the situation in the Middle East on Monday, more than a month since a ceasefire came into force after more than two years of war in Gaza. It is expected that the US government's resolution will also be on the agenda.



It is supported by regional actors such as Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Türkiye, among others.



Western countries have called for the Gaza peace plan to be secured through a UN Security Council mandate.



In addition to the disarmament of Hamas, this plan also provides for a second phase involving a force of international soldiers to stabilize the coastal area and a transitional government made up of Palestinian technocrats.











