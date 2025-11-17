 Contact Us
Ecuadorians overwhelmingly rejected President Daniel Noboa’s proposed constitutional changes in Sunday’s referendum, including a plan to allow foreign military bases, with “no” votes leading on all four issues.

Published November 17,2025
ECUADORIANS SAY NO TO FOREIGN MILITARY BASES IN REFERENDUM

Ecuadorian voters on Sunday rejected a proposal to allow foreign military bases in the country, with early results showing nearly two-thirds voting "no" as about 90% of ballots were counted.

The public rejected the four-article package put to a referendum by the President Daniel Noboa administration aimed at constitutional changes.

Voters cast their ballots on four key issues, ranging from allowing the return of foreign military bases to drafting a new constitution. "No" votes led by a wide margin on all items.

According to unofficial results, 61.55% voted "no" and 38.45% "yes" on drafting a new constitution, while the return of foreign military bases received 60.50% "no" and 39.50% "yes."

The proposal to cut state funding for political parties garnered 57.96% "no" and 42.04% "yes," and reducing the number of congressional seats received 53.41% "no" and 46.59% "yes."

Noboa acknowledged the referendum defeat, stating that they would respect the will of the Ecuadorian people.

"Our commitment does not change; it strengthens. We will continue to fight tirelessly for the country that you deserve, with the tools that we have," he said in a post on US social media company X.

The referendum outcome is a setback for Noboa, who sought to lift the 2008 ban on foreign military bases to combat rising violence and organized crime, a move also supported by the US aiming to reopen a base on the Pacific coast.