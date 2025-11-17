Ecuadorians say no to foreign military bases in referendum

Ecuadorian voters on Sunday rejected a proposal to allow foreign military bases in the country, with early results showing nearly two-thirds voting "no" as about 90% of ballots were counted.

The public rejected the four-article package put to a referendum by the President Daniel Noboa administration aimed at constitutional changes.

Voters cast their ballots on four key issues, ranging from allowing the return of foreign military bases to drafting a new constitution. "No" votes led by a wide margin on all items.

According to unofficial results, 61.55% voted "no" and 38.45% "yes" on drafting a new constitution, while the return of foreign military bases received 60.50% "no" and 39.50% "yes."

The proposal to cut state funding for political parties garnered 57.96% "no" and 42.04% "yes," and reducing the number of congressional seats received 53.41% "no" and 46.59% "yes."

Noboa acknowledged the referendum defeat, stating that they would respect the will of the Ecuadorian people.

"Our commitment does not change; it strengthens. We will continue to fight tirelessly for the country that you deserve, with the tools that we have," he said in a post on US social media company X.

The referendum outcome is a setback for Noboa, who sought to lift the 2008 ban on foreign military bases to combat rising violence and organized crime, a move also supported by the US aiming to reopen a base on the Pacific coast.





