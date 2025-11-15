News World Zelensky announces shake-up at energy majors amid corruption scandal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a shake-up at the top of the country's most important energy companies, which are reeling from a major corruption scandal in the energy and defence sectors.



"In parallel with a complete review of financial activities, a renewal of the management at these companies must begin," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.



He said he had agreed on the next steps with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.



The conditions for a new supervisory board at the state nuclear company Energoatom should be in place within a week, Zelensky said, adding that the firm's executive board would also be completely replaced.



There will also be management changes at the state-owned hydropower operator Ukrhidroenergo, the operator of the gas pipeline system in Ukraine and the state-owned energy giant Naftogaz, he said. Corresponding tenders have been scheduled, he added.



Energoatom is at the centre of the biggest corruption scandal Ukraine has seen since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, which has seen two ministers resign in recent days.



The case centres on millions of dollars in bribes allegedly paid during the construction of protective structures meant to shield energy infrastructure from Russian strikes.



Two suspects, including one of Zelensky's close associates, have fled abroad.



The Ukrainian president is likely seeking to distance himself from the scandal, not least to avoid jeopardizing further foreign aid for his war-torn country.









