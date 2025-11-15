News World Pope Leo hosts film stars at Vatican, gifted NBA jersey by Spike Lee

Pope Leo XIV, the first U.S.-born head of the Catholic Church, received a special gift from director Spike Lee during an audience at the Vatican on Saturday. Lee presented him with a National Basketball Association (NBA) jersey bearing the number 14.

"Pope Leo" is written above the large number 14.



The 70-year-old pope is considered a passionate tennis player. The 68-year-old US filmmaker Lee - famous for movies like "Do the Right Thing" and "Malcolm X" - is known as a big basketball fan.



Lee was among the guests who, at Leo's request, attended an audience for actors and directors in the Apostolic Palace. The pope expressed concern that more and more cinemas are disappearing.



"Cinemas are experiencing a troubling decline, with many being removed from cities and neighbourhoods," said the pope. He said that to save cinema, everyone must work together.



"May your cinema always be a meeting place and a home for those seeking meaning and a language of peace," Leo said.



The invited guests included actresses such as Monica Bellucci and Cate Blanchett, as well as other directors like Emir Kusturica and Gus Van Sant.



Before the audience, the Vatican had published a list of the Pope's favourite films, including the Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946). The only non-US film on the list is "Life is Beautiful" (1997), for which the Italian Roberto Benigni won an Oscar.











