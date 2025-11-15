German Left party urges ‘end to repression against pro-Palestinian movements’

Germany's opposition party The Left on Saturday called for an end to what it views as a crackdown against pro-Palestinian solidarity movements in the country.

"The repression against pro-Palestinian movements must end. Palestinian self-determination can only go hand in hand with Jewish self-determination in Israel and Palestine, and vice versa," said Left party chairwoman Ines Schwerdtner at a state party congress in Berlin.

Schwerdnter also called on her party to stand up for the Palestinian cause.

Last month, UN experts expressed concern over Germany's policing of pro-Palestine demonstrations and "suppression" of Palestine solidarity activism, which they said has become increasingly restrictive since October 2023.

They observed that, despite the peaceful nature of most pro-Palestine demonstrations, Germany has been "criminalising, punishing, and suppressing legitimate Palestinian solidarity activism."

The experts noted that protesters' demands have been "legitimate," including calls for "halting arms exports to Israel, ending the genocide and the Israeli illegal occupation, ensuring humanitarian aid access to Gaza, the recognition of the State of Palestine, and accountability" for international crimes.