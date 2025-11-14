US mission says UN resolution on Gaza gives 'viable path towards peace and stability'

The US Permanent Mission to the UN on Friday announced support for a Security Council resolution aimed at finding "a viable path towards peace and stability" in the Gaza Strip and beyond.

"The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Türkiye express our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration, drafted by the United States after consultation and in cooperation with Council members and partners in the region," said the mission in a statement.

Describing the 20-point plan presented by US President Donald Trump as "historic," the statement also said it was celebrated and endorsed in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The statement further noted that the US-penned resolution "offers a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood" and is "a sincere effort" that "provides a viable path towards peace and stability, not only between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but for the entire region."

"We are looking forward to this resolution's swift adoption," it added.