Russia reiterates it has no intention to attack NATO

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated Friday that Moscow has no intention of attacking NATO but warned any attack by the alliance would be met with a full-force response "using all means available."

In response to a German general's remarks about NATO's readiness for war with Russia, Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow that such statements from NATO officials come daily and dismissed them as "a coordinated campaign to psychologically prepare their populations for conflict, using Russia as a scapegoat for internal problems."

"If such a mad idea—attacking our country—does arise among NATO strategists, they should have no doubts whatsoever that we will respond using every means available to us. The Russian leadership regularly makes clear this stance," she warned.

She then added: "For our part, although we are tired of repeating ourselves, we'll continue doing so: we do not plan to attack NATO member states. However, we are already implementing necessary measures to ensure security amid the alliance's buildup near our borders."

Russia is prepared for any scenario while always prioritizing peace, friendship, and equal cooperation, she stressed.