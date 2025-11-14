Woman injured in explosion in Syrian capital

A woman was injured Friday evening in an explosion in the Mezzeh district of Damascus, Syrian state media reported, as authorities said they were investigating the cause of the blast.

Initial information confirmed the woman was wounded in the explosion, which was heard across the Mezzeh area, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said.

A security source told state TV channel al-Ikhbariya that the explosion struck a home in the Mezzeh 86 neighborhood and was the result of an attack by unidentified assailants.

The source said security forces have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and are pursuing those responsible.

A military source told SANA that rockets were fired from a mobile launcher in the attack.

The source said the party behind the attack and the exact weapons "remain unknown so far."

The source said "significant efforts" are being made to follow up on all aspects of the attack and "provide the public with full details."

The explosion comes as Syria's new administration attempts to tighten security across the country following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad last December after 24 years in power.

Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Baath Party's rule since 1963. A transitional administration headed by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa took office in January.