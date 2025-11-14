Turkish vice president congratulates Turkish Cypriots on Republic Day, attends TRNC parliament reception

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Friday attended a reception at the parliament of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to mark the 42nd anniversary of the TRNC's founding and the Nov. 15 Republic Day.

Yılmaz, representing Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, highlighted the heroic resistance of Turkish soldiers and fighters in establishing the TRNC in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He paid tribute to founding leaders Rauf Denktaş and Fazıl Küçük, as well as all martyrs and veterans of the Cyprus Peace Operation.

Yılmaz also extended his congratulations to the Turkish Cypriot community on Republic Day and thanked the TRNC parliament speaker for the reception.

"I also thank TRNC Parliament Speaker Ziya Öztürkler and his esteemed spouse for their kind hospitality this evening and extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters on November 15 Republic Day," he added.