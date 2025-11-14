Trump administration to fire staffer who warned shutdown risks food aid

The US Agriculture Department is moving to fire a Food and Nutrition Service employee after she publicly warned that the government shutdown could harm millions of Americans who rely on federal food assistance, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post.

Ellen Mei, a program specialist and president of the National Treasury Employees Union's Chapter 255, appeared on MSNBC on Oct. 2 to discuss how the shutdown was affecting her team and their work. The agency is now pursuing her removal over the interview.

Mei was placed on administrative leave on Thursday as others returned to work. In her four-minute MSNBC interview, she said staff were "anxious" about potential office closures as the shutdown continued, and warned that while SNAP funding was likely secure for October, "things might get a little dicey if this drags on into November."

The following day, the USDA notified Mei that removal proceedings had begun. According to correspondence reviewed by WaPo, a human resources official told her she would be dismissed 30 days after the shutdown ends, accusing her of discussing agency programs and funding "without prior approval."

The USDA said furloughed employees are not allowed to speak on the department's behalf or perform official duties while off the job.

During the MSNBC segment, host Chris Jansing clarified that Mei was speaking in her personal and union capacity, not as a USDA employee.

Mei, regularly quoted by the Boston Globe and GBH, has long spoken publicly in her union role, including a pre-shutdown call urging lawmakers not to raise health-care costs or weaken federal programs.

She believes the USDA is retaliating because her MSNBC appearance was her first on national TV. In its letter, the agency argued that even off duty, her comments "directly relate" to programs she works on. Mei told The Post she does not need permission to speak in a personal or union capacity, saying federal labor law protects her right to represent her co-workers.

Mei has 20 days after the government's reopening to challenge her dismissal and plans to join other unionized federal workers at a Friday news conference in Boston to protest the USDA's move.

Chris Dols of the Federal Unionists Network said the case shows the administration "will stop at nothing" to undermine workers' rights and public services.

Federal employment lawyer Debra D'Agostino said Mei likely has a strong case, noting her remarks are almost certainly protected under the First Amendment and the Whistleblower Protection Act.



