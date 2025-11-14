Trump to call for probe into alleged Epstein ties of ex-President Clinton, other prominent figures

US President Donald Trump said Friday he would ask for investigations into connections between late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and several prominent figures, including former President Bill Clinton.

Posting through his US social media company Truth Social, Trump repeated his accusation that Democrats are pushing the "Epstein Hoax" to distract from "failures," including a record federal shutdown that ended earlier this week, with several Democratic lawmakers backing a Republican spending bill.

"I will be asking A.G. (Attorney General) Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions," he said.

Likening the issue to allegations that former officials sought to link him to Russian election interference, Trump claimed that "records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein."

Trump's comments came after the release of more than 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein's estate, including emails where he claimed he had damaging information about President Donald Trump.

The release came after a discharge petition in Congress reached the threshold of 218 signatures, compelling a House vote on releasing all remaining Epstein files.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. He had previously pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution.

His survivors have demanded accountability and legal support to face their abusers and achieve justice.