Thousands without electricity after storms batter northeastern Australia

More than 11,000 homes were left without electricity on Friday after severe storms battered the northeastern Australian state of Queensland.

An intense storm cell over the Brisbane area brought heavy rain, hail, and strong winds that delayed travel for commuters after 6 pm (0700GMT), according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The storm cell moved northeast from the Brisbane region toward the sea.

The city of Toowoomba also experienced a storm cell, which brought rain.

According to Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Felim Hannify, the storms were "short and sharp."

Hannify said that severe storms are expected on Saturday on the southeastern coast and the Darling Downs region.