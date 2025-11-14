China, Germany to hold high-level financial dialogue next week

China and Germany will hold the fourth China-Germany High-Level Financial Dialogue next week in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced Friday.

The Chinese delegation will be led by Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng, while Germany will be represented by Federal Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil.

The announcement follows talks earlier this month between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul. Wadephul had postponed a trip to China last month after Beijing did not confirm meetings beyond a planned session with Wang.



