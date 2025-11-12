Ukrainian deputy foreign minister says Kyiv suspended peace talks with Russia

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya said on Wednesday that Kyiv has formally suspended peace talks with Russia.

In an interview with British daily The Times, Kyslytsya cited a lack of meaningful progress during the negotiations that concluded earlier this year.

"Since the peace talks ended this year without significant progress, they have been suspended," he said.

Russia and Ukraine held three rounds of renewed peace talks in Istanbul this year, agreeing on the exchange of prisoners and civilians. They also shared memorandums outlining their respective missions to end the war that began in February 2022.

Kyslytsya explained that Ukraine has been urging its allies to help facilitate a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

However, previous discussions with Russian delegates produced only limited outcomes, he added.

Given Moscow's current position, Kyiv sees no possibility for further negotiation, he said.