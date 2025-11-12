Turkish military plane crash on Azerbaijan-Georgia border under probe

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said Wednesday that an investigation is underway into the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane on the Azerbaijan-Georgia border.

"At 06:30 am (0230GMT) in coordination with Georgian authorities, the search and rescue and accident investigation team began its investigation of the wreckage of our military cargo plane that crashed on the Azerbaijan-Georgia border," the ministry said.

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane with 20 military personnel on board crashed Tuesday after taking off from Azerbaijan en route to Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate phone calls Tuesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to address the latest developments regarding the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara, President Erdogan offered condolences for the martyrs.

The cause of the crash and the number of casualties were not immediately known.

Several countries and leaders from around the world voiced solidarity with Türkiye after the crash.





