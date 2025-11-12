Russia announces unmanned systems forces as new branch of military

Russia on Wednesday announced the creation of an unmanned systems force specializing in drone warfare as a new branch in the military.

"The Unmanned Systems Troops have been established in the Russian Armed Forces," Sergey Ishtuganov, deputy head of the new force, said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Ishtuganov said the structure of the new military branch has been determined, and that its head has also been appointed, but gave no further details.

He said the military administration units, as well as operational regiments and other units, have been formed.

"The combat operations of the unmanned systems units are conducted according to a unified plan and in coordination with other units of the troop groups," Ishtuganov said, adding that the expansion of existing units and the creation of new ones is ongoing.

He added that specialists are currently being trained at various institutions, including educational institutions belonging to the Defense Ministry and military training centers affiliated with civilian universities.

"But work is already underway to create a higher military educational institution for the Unmanned Systems Forces," he added.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting in Moscow that the country is working toward creating an unmanned systems force as a separate branch of the armed forces.

Drones have played a key role in the Ukraine war, which continues unabated despite efforts led by US President Donald Trump towards its end.

Ukraine established its own Unmanned Systems Forces as a branch of the military in June 2024, becoming the first country to establish the unit dedicated to drone use.





