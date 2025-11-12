Death toll from Typhoon Fung-wong in Philippines climbs to 27

The death toll from Typhoon Fung-wong in the Philippines climbed to 27 as the storm approaches Taiwan, local media reported Wednesday.

Deaths were reported in 10 provinces, but most of the fatalities were recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region, according to local media outlet the Inquirer.

Two people are missing while at least 36 others were injured across the affected regions.

On Tuesday, local authorities said the typhoon affected over 2.4 million people in 15 regions including Central Luzon, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and Western Visayas.

More than 800,000 displaced people are sheltering in around 11,800 evacuation centers across the affected regions.

The storm also damaged roads and bridges, while power and water supply disruptions continue in dozens of towns and cities.

Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Typhoon Uwan, exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Tuesday and is now moving toward Taiwan, where the weather agency said it continues to weaken but could still bring heavy rains to central and southern Taiwan later in the day.

Last week, Typhoon Kalmaegi killed at least 224 people, left 109 missing and injured more than 500 in the Philippines.




