Colombia halts intelligence sharing with US over strikes in Caribbean

Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered public security forces to suspend intelligence sharing with US agencies in response to recent missile strikes by the American military on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.

Petro announced the move Tuesday on the US social media company X's platform, saying the suspension will remain in effect "as long as missile attacks on boats in the Caribbean continue."

"The fight against drugs must be subordinated to the human rights of the Caribbean people," he added.

His decision came after a CNN report revealed that the UK had already stopped sharing intelligence with the US over concerns that its information was being used to carry out lethal strikes against suspected drug traffickers. The report said British officials believe the attacks, which have killed at least 76 people since September, violate international law.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk called the attacks "unacceptable" and urged an independent investigation into what his office described as "extrajudicial killings."



