Nearly 2,000 civilians displaced by worsening insecurity in Sudan’s North Kordofan state: UN migration agency

Around 2,000 more civilians have been displaced from the town of Bara and several nearby villages in Sudan's North Kordofan state over the past three days due to worsening insecurity, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Sunday.

In a statement, the IOM said its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) showed that the new wave of displacement took place between Nov. 7 and 9 amid attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The UN agency added that the latest displacement came after a series of attacks in Bara, Sheikan, Rahad, Um Rawaba, and Um Damm Haj Ahmed, which have caused an estimated 38,990 people to flee for safety since Oct. 26.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.



