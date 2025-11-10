US partially suspends Caesar Act sanctions on Syria for 180 days

The US has partially suspended the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria for 180 days, the Treasury Department announced Monday.

The suspension replaces a May 23 waiver, which also granted a 180-day exemption from mandatory Caesar Act sanctions, and represents "our commitment to continued sanctions relief for Syria," according to an advisory from the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The suspension halts the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions except for certain transactions involving the governments of Russia and Iran, or transfers of Russian-origin or Iranian-origin goods, technology, software, funds, financing, or services, according to the advisory.

The agency said the sanctions remain on what it called "the worst of the worst," including former President Bashar al-Assad and his associates, while Damascus' State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST) designation is under review.

"The United States remains committed to supporting a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria," said the Treasury advisory.

The 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act has been a central element of US policy pressuring the former Syrian regime of Assad, which was ousted last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. The sanctions block international investments and economic transactions involving the Syrian government and its affiliates.

The move coincided with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's history-making visit to Washington. This visit is the first by a Syrian president since the country gained independence in 1946.

US President Donald Trump began the process of lifting US sanctions following a meeting with Sharaa in Saudi Arabia in May. Trump announced the lifting of US sanctions after the meeting and subsequently issued an executive order to formally remove comprehensive US sanctions in June.

The US State Department further supported the new government by revoking the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation of the al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), in July, and removing Sharaa from the Specially Designated Global Terrorist list on Nov. 7.










