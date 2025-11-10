Erdoğan: Strengthening Türkiye means honoring Ataturk’s legacy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday attended a ceremony in Ankara marking the 87th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

Speaking at the event, Erdoğan paid tribute to Ataturk and expressed gratitude to the members of the first Grand National Assembly, who led the War of Independence and laid the foundations of the modern Turkish state.

He also honored the nation's martyrs-from the Battle of Manzikert and the Conquest of Istanbul to the Gallipoli Campaign and the July 15 defeated coup attempt-and thanked those who have contributed to Türkiye's development throughout the republic's 102-year history.

Quoting Ataturk, Erdoğan said the nation's founder had declared that "my mortal body will surely turn to dust one day, but the Republic of Türkiye will live forever," describing it as a testament to his enduring legacy.

"With these words, Ataturk declared a century ago that his greatest and most enduring legacy was the republic itself. To honor his legacy means to strengthen, advance, and build upon the success of the republic — making it stronger and more prosperous in every field," he said.

The president also announced the completion of an 11-month restoration of Ataturk's birthplace in Thessaloniki, Greece, carried out by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and coordinated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

"The historic home has been restored to its 1953 appearance and reopened to visitors," Erdoğan said, noting that the project was part of Türkiye's efforts to preserve Ataturk's legacy.

Ataturk, the founder and first president of the Republic of Türkiye, died on Nov. 10, 1938, at the age of 57 in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace due to cirrhosis.

Each year, the nation observes a moment of silence at 9.05 am, the exact time of his death, to honor his legacy as the leader who guided Türkiye's transformation into a modern, secular republic.