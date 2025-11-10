UN condemns latest attacks by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

The UN on Monday condemned attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on civilians and journalists in the occupied West Bank over the weekend.

Asked about violent attacks by the illegal Israeli settlers on Palestinians, including journalists, paramedics, and foreign activists, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told a news conference: "We condemn the settler attacks. And of course, we're opposed to all attacks on journalists everywhere in the world."

The journalists included Reuters reporter Raneen Sawafta and two Al Jazeera journalists, according to local sources cited by Anadolu.

On Israel's continued blockade of international media entering the Gaza Strip, Haq said: "We have never thought that there is a justification for blocking journalists, not in Gaza, not anywhere."

"We believe that journalists need to be free to go about their work," he added.