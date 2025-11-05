Trump renominates Jared Isaacman to lead NASA

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renominated Jared Isaacman to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

"This evening, I am pleased to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of NASA," he said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has done "an incredible job" as interim administrator of NASA.

"Jared's passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era," he added.

Duffy was appointed acting administrator after Isaacman's nomination for the position was withdrawn earlier this year amid an increasingly public rift between Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Isaacman, who is friends with Musk, was originally picked to lead NASA in December, before Trump took office.

But Trump pulled his nomination in late May following the rift with Musk, who had been leading an effort by the White House to slash the size of the federal government.

He said at the time that he was withdrawing the pick because of Isaacman's past associations, without elaborating.

The position of NASA chief requires confirmation by the Senate. If confirmed by the upper chamber, Isaacman will oversee NASA's ongoing lunar and Mars exploration initiatives, deep-space science missions, and collaborations with commercial and international partners.

Isaacman thanked Trump for the nomination, expressing gratitude and a renewed sense of mission for the nation's space program.

In his statement, Isaacman outlined a forward-looking vision for NASA, emphasizing innovation, exploration and global inspiration.

"To the innovators building the orbital economy, to the scientists pursuing breakthrough discoveries, and to dreamers across the world eager for a return to the Moon and the grand journey beyond—these are the most exciting times since the dawn of the space age," he wrote. "I truly believe the future we have all been waiting for will soon become reality."





