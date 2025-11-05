Major incident declared after severe flooding hits parts of Wales

A major incident has been declared after severe flooding hit parts of southwest Wales overnight, leaving dozens of people trapped in homes and vehicles.

Joint Fire Control (JFC) received more than 450 calls within a 12-hour period, mainly in Carmarthenshire, according to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS).

A total of 48 people were rescued from a care home, more than 40 were helped to safety from flooded homes, three people were rescued from a vehicle trapped in fast-flowing water, and more than 30 dogs were saved from flood-affected kennels at a local shelter.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the remote village of Ffarmers, fire teams rescued three people and their two dogs who were stuck in a vehicle in fast-flowing water. Crews used extension ladders to reach the vehicle.

Two further incidents on Tuesday evening involved people being rescued from flooded properties in Ferryside.

Around 42 more people were rescued in nearby St Clears, where about 20 domestic and commercial properties were flooded.

Craig Flannery, assistant chief fire officer at MAWWFRS, said the rescues were "prolonged and challenging."