FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT NEW YORKS NEW MAYOR ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Five things to know about New York's new mayor Zohran Mamdani

New Yorkers voted overwhelmingly for Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani to be their next mayor, setting up a likely showdown with his political foe President Donald Trump.

Here are five things to know about the Muslim candidate's history-making victory, and what comes as he prepares to take office on January 1:

- Landslide victory -

Mamdani, 34, broke one million votes, earning 50 percent of ballots cast compared to his closest rival, 67-year-old former state governor Andrew Cuomo, who won just shy of 42 percent of the vote on the largest turnout since 1969.

A comprehensive ground game that Mamdani claimed involved 100,000 volunteers meant his campaign touched every corner of New York and every demographic.

The leftist's overwhelmingly positive message about making New York City more livable for all its inhabitants resonated with migrant families, young progressives and working-class voters alike.

- Trump on horizon -

Mamdani certainly has caught the attention of the commander-in-chief after calling for people to "reject Trump's fascism."

The president has repeatedly attacked Mamdani as a "little Communist" and threatened to cut off federal funds to the city where he made his name if he was elected.

Trump has threatened to subject New York to the same immigration enforcement as Los Angeles, Chicago and other major cities.

- Time to prepare -

Mamdani has less than two months to prepare to run the nation's most populous city -- which is also America's financial engine room.

He will need to assemble a cabinet to deliver his ambitious promises to The Big Apple including city-run supermarkets, free daycare and free bus routes.

On Wednesday he named five women to co-chair his transition team -- among them Maria Torres-Springer, who resigned her post as deputy mayor under outgoing Eric Adams due to his engagement with Trump.

Major issues awaiting Mamdani include efforts by Adams to hobble his ability to freeze rents, as well as the prospect of some 1.8 million New Yorkers losing food assistance under the federal government shutdown.

"His vision for New York is not crazy," said Lincoln Mitchell, a Columbia University politics professor. "It's filling in some of the gaps in our tattered social safety net."

Mamdani would need a team capable of navigating both City Hall and the state capital Albany, Mitchell added.

- Jewish outreach -

New York has the largest Jewish community outside of Israel and Mamdani has emphasized the threats posed by antisemitism, particularly towards the end of his campaign.

Mamdani was attacked by pro-Israel groups for his unwavering support for Palestinian rights and his criticism of Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza which he called "a genocide."

The Anti-Defamation League announced Wednesday the launch of a tracking mechanism to scrutinize Mamdani's policies and appointments.

Mamdani said he doubted the ADL's ability "to do so honestly."

"We will build a city hall that stands steadfast alongside Jewish New Yorkers and does not waver in the fight against the scourge of antisemitism," Mamdani said in his victory speech.

Mayor Adams has previously said 57 percent of hate crimes in New York are against Jewish people.

- End of an era -

Cuomo's loss lowers the curtain for now on the family's long presence on the political scene as well as one-term mayor Adams's career after he exited the race.

"We have toppled a political dynasty," Mamdani said after vanquishing the Cuomo name made famous by Andrew's father Mario Cuomo who was also governor of New York.

Mamdani's insurgent campaign backed by leftist figures including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez relied on a fresh team raising the prospect he will sweep a broom through City Hall, bringing a new approach and fresh ideas.

It marks a leftward shift for the Democratic Party brand, and Mamdani was not endorsed by some in the party center like New York's Senator Chuck Schumer.









