Bosnia nursing home fire kills at least 10

A fire that broke out at a nursing home on Tuesday evening in northeastern Bosnia-Herzegovina killed 11 people, local media reported Wednesday.

Breaking out on the seventh floor of a retirement facility in Tuzla city, the fire killed 11 residents and injured several people, including police officers, firefighters and medical workers, according to public broadcaster BHRT.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire after several hours of intervention, while investigation into the causes of the incident is ongoing.



