Zelensky: I have not seen any European plan to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he has not seen a European plan to end the war, though several countries on the continent have put forward proposals for a peaceful settlement.

"The important thing in this matter is, have I, as the president of Ukraine, seen this plan? No. There are different European views and proposals for a peaceful settlement," Zelensky told a briefing, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

He said neither US President Donald Trump nor European leaders have yet been able to compel Russia to join direct negotiations.

Trump has led efforts to end the war in Ukraine since starting his second term in January. He met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August, and later floated the idea of a trilateral meeting including Zelenksy. Russia, however, says a meeting between Putin and Zelenksy needs thorough preparation and should lead to an outcome.

A new summit between Trump and Putin was planned to be held in Budapest, but to no avail.

"Consultations are ongoing at the advisory level, but no final plan is currently on the table," he said, adding that if one is developed with Europe. "Ukraine will discuss it with the United States, as the Americans have their own vision."

The European peace plan, details are which are scarce, is said to include a ceasefire based on the current line of contact and then negotiations to end the war.

Zelensky also announced that a US delegation will visit Ukraine next week to discuss a drone production agreement.

"The United States drone deal team will be in Ukraine next week," he said, adding that Strategic Adviser Oleksandr Kamyshin will represent Ukraine's exports across Europe, while National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov will oversee outreach in the Middle East and Asia.

The president said Ukraine still lacks $750 million of the $2 billion required for gas imports but will receive an additional €127 million in European support.

