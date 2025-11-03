Erdoğan: Türkiye to strengthen win-win defense cooperation with its European allies

Published November 03,2025
Speaking during a press conference following the Cabinet meeting on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech that Türkiye is going to 'swiftly' advance its national defense projects, strengthen win-win defense cooperation with its European allies.
"Ankara does not want any form of terrorism either in country, or on its neighbors' lands," Turkish President Erdoğan said in a statement while stressing Türkiye's longtime fight against terror.