Erdoğan: Türkiye to strengthen win-win defense cooperation with its European allies

Erdoğan: Türkiye to strengthen win-win defense cooperation with its European allies

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Türkiye will "swiftly" advance its national defense projects. Speaking at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, he also stressed that the country will strengthen "win-win" defense cooperation with its European allies.

Published November 03,2025

"Ankara does not want any form of terrorism either in country, or on its neighbors' lands," Turkish President Erdoğan said in a statement while stressing Türkiye's longtime fight against terror.







