News World Top Muslim diplomats call for permanent Gaza ceasefire

On Monday, a group of influential Muslim-majority states called on both Israel and Hamas to observe the fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The group also stressed the need for further steps to achieve a long-term solution to the conflict.

The foreign ministers of seven countries, which included Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia alongside hosts Türkiye, agreed that a two-state solution was the only way to achieve lasting peace, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after the meeting in Istanbul.



The two-state solution envisions Israel and an independent Palestinian state coexisting peacefully.



Discussions among the top diplomats had been expected to focus on shoring up the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which started on October 10, as well as the second phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan.



However, Fidan did not reveal any tangible results.



The 20-point plan calls for the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas to be disarmed and excluded from any future political role in the Gaza Strip – two highly contentious issues. It also envisions the formation of an international force to help stabilize security in the Palestinian territory.



Türkiye played a key role in brokering the ceasefire. Ahead of Monday's meeting, Fidan held talks in Istanbul on Saturday with members of Hamas' political bureau to discuss the truce.



Fidan stressed that Hamas was prepared to transfer administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body, but noted that a mandate from the UN Security Council would be required for the deployment of an international peacekeeping force.



Egypt, which has held a key role in mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas, was initially also supposed to be represented at the meeting, but its foreign minister had to cancel due to other commitments.











