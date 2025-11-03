Turkish FM Fidan: UN mandate for Gaza stabilisation still in works

Countries are still working on a planned United Nations mandate for a stabilisation force in Gaza as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, and they will decide whether to send soldiers based on this, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday.

Türkiye wants to see a post-war framework for Gaza in which "Palestinians ensure Palestine's governance and security," he said, after a meeting in Istanbul involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and Türkiye.

FM Fidan: Israel must stop violating Gaza truce

Fidan said that Israel must stop its regular violations of the U.S.-backed ceasefire in Gaza and also fulfil its duty to allow access to humanitarian aid.

Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza

A high-level meeting on Gaza hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan began Monday in Istanbul, bringing together senior diplomats from key Muslim countries to discuss the ceasefire and humanitarian situation.

The gathering, held at a hotel in the city, brought together the foreign ministers of Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, as well as representatives from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Before the meeting, Fidan posed for a family photo with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and representatives from the UAE and Qatar.

- Following up September meeting at UN in New York

The participating countries previously met at the leaders' level with US President Donald Trump on Sept. 23 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's High-Level Week.

Following that meeting, a joint statement stressed the need for a comprehensive plan for Gaza's reconstruction based on an Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) initiative, along with security arrangements, international support for Palestinian leadership, and cooperation to help Palestinians rebuild their lives in Gaza.

The statement underlined the need to work out the details of a plan to ensure stability, stressed the importance of maintaining stability at holy sites in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and voiced support for reform efforts by the Palestinian Authority.







