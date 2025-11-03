No pact with US which allows Washington to attack Afghanistan: Pakistan army

Pakistan's military on Monday said it had no pact with the US that allows the latter to strike Afghanistan from its territory, Geo News reported.

The remarks came in response to allegations by Kabul, which claimed Pakistan had an agreement with the US that allowed Washington to allow drone strikes from its territory.

"This allegation is false," Pakistani army spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told a select group of journalists, adding that Pakistan has not allowed the US to launch attacks on Afghanistan from its soil.

Islamabad and Washington "have no such agreement which allows the latter to attack Afghanistan," said Sharif, according to the broadcaster.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the interim administration in Afghanistan, had claimed in an interview to Tolo News on Sunday that the "American drones are indeed operating in Afghanistan's skies; they pass through Pakistani airspace and violate our airspace."

He added Kabul had asked Islamabad to ensure its land and airspace are not used against Afghanistan.

The Pakistani military spokesman said over the past three to four months 112 foreign fighters were killed.