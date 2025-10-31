Nvidia to supply over 260,000 AI chips to S.Korea in extended partnership

US chip giant Nvidia announced Thursday that it will partner with the South Korean government and major Korean companies to expand the nation's artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with over 260,000 Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) across its cloud services and AI facilities.

The plan was also jointly announced by the Seoul government and South Korea's leading companies Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Naver Cloud, and Hyundai Motor, after a meeting with Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

"Built with public- and private-sector deployments, the infrastructure forms the foundation for AI-enabled economic growth and innovation across Korea's industries, including automotive, manufacturing and telecommunications," Nvidia's statement said.

Hyundai Motor, Samsung, and SK will each install up to 50,000 of Nvidia's GPUs, and Naver Cloud will install around 60,000, for a total of 260,000, to build AI infrastructure and ecosystem to fuel "Korea innovation, industries and jobs."

Nvidia claimed that the Blackwell-based infrastructure would make South Korea one of the biggest hubs for AI computing outside of the US, increasing the country's installed capacity for AI GPUs from roughly 65,000 to over 300,000.

Hyundai Motor and Nvidia will also collaborate on driverless vehicle technologies and robotic systems, supported by Nvidia's advanced Blackwell GPUs.

GPUs are high-performance semiconductor chips capable of performing multiple operations simultaneously, and they play a key role in training and operating AI models.

Nvidia's extended partnership in South Korea follows Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's announcement in Washington on Tuesday that Nvidia was partnering with Palantir, Eli Lilly, CrowdStrike, and Uber.

Huang also said on Tuesday that Nvidia has $500 billion in revenue from its current-generation GPU, Blackwell, and its next-generation GPU, Rubin.

As a result of the forecast, Nvidia's shares climbed, making it the first firm in history to exceed a $5 trillion market capitalization.



