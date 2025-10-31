French-Turkish actor Tcheky Karyo dies at age of 72

Actor Tcheky Karyo, who appeared in some of director Luc Besson's biggest hits and a string of international films, died Friday at the age of 72, his family announced.

A statement from his wife and children sent to AFP said he had "succumbed to cancer this Friday, October 31".

The actor appeared in many action and adventure films, sometimes as the lead but more often in supporting roles.

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, in 1953, he started out in French cinema in the 1980s, getting some early some early awards and nominations.

He was the hunter in Jean Jacques Annaud's 1988 wilderness adventure "The Bear".

Then in 1990 he got attention for his turn as the hard-nosed secret agent handling Anne Parillaud's female assassin Nikita, in Besson's hit film of the same name.

His gift for languages -- he spoke French, English and Spanish among others -- meant he was soon appearing in international productions, such as Ridley Scott's historical epic "1492: Conquest of Paradise".

He worked regularly in cinema and television in France and abroad, appearing in films as varied as Jean-Pierre Jeunet's 2001 whimsical comedy "Amelie", to Brazilian director Walter Salles' 1995 thriller "Foreign Land".







