Pentagon clears Tomahawk missile transfer to Ukraine, final decision up to Trump: Report

The Pentagon has approved providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, determining that the move would not affect US stockpiles, according to US and European officials.

The final decision, however, remains with President Donald Trump.

CNN reported on Friday that the Pentagon's assessment was delivered to the White House earlier this month, shortly before Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington. Ukraine has requested the missiles to strike energy and infrastructure targets inside Russia.

The Tomahawk system has a range of approximately 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) and is typically launched from ships or submarines.

US defense officials said several operational issues, including training and the method of deployment, are under review.

The Pentagon's assessment was viewed positively by several European allies, who said it removed concerns over missile availability. Plans have been drawn up to supply the systems quickly if the president authorizes the transfer.

During a working lunch with Zelenskyy at the White House, Trump said the United States "needs" the Tomahawks and does not want to "be giving away things that we need to protect our country."

According to CNN, Trump's position changed after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said the Tomahawks could reach Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, and would negatively affect bilateral relations.

The White House and Pentagon have not commented.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said Ukraine aims to strengthen its long-range strike capability by the end of the year, saying that "global sanctions and our pinpoint precision are practically syncing up to end this war on terms fair for Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Putin and the Kremlin repeatedly warned that the US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv could lead to a "serious escalation."